JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County School board is looking for solutions to its aging infrastructure.

Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene in a video message said many of the plants are in bad shape and have become a distraction to the teaching process.

"(Teachers) need to focus on teaching and learning and by having facilities that are modern and in the 21st century they can do just that," said Greene.

The district hired Cooperative Strategies of Ohio to study enrollment trends, building capacity and other variables and then develop or draft recommendations.

Some of which are becoming a problem for school alumni associations.

"We are mobilizing and putting the word out to people," said Earl Kitchens.

Kitchens is president of the Raines Alumni Association. He is not ready to embrace what's planned for his Alma Mater.

"If they build a new school it has to have a new number and a new name which means there will be no more Raines," Kitchens said.

This is one of the scenarios as presented by the consultants.

Closing three elementary schools: Rufus E. Payne, Carter G. Woodson, and George Washington Carver would send those students to Northwestern Middle.

Northwestern would then become an elementary school and its students transferred to Raines which will then be replaced with a new school, grades 6-12.

"We are against consolidating Northwestern into Raines to make it a six to 12," said Kitchens.

Ribault High would face a similar scenario. The proposal calls for Ribault Middle to be consolidated into Ribault High and then be replaced with a new high school, grades 6-12.

After hearing from some members of the community about the proposals, Superintendent Greene has put everything on hold. She wants to see more community engagement.

There are concerns about the future plans of other schools:

J. Allen Axson / Chets Creek elementary schools

Venetia /Ortega elementary schools

Jefferson Davis Middle School

Warren Jones is the Vice Chairman of the Duval County School Board.

"Nothing is final," said Jones. "There will be more community discussions."

Jones said Superintendent Greene will present her final recommendations to the board in July.

The graduates of those schools are not happy.