Raines mourns passing of former principal, coach Jimmie Johnson

The school says Jimmie Johnson was an icon of the Duval County Public School Board of which he served as the former chair. Raines says he was also a loving friend and coach.

"The world has lost a legend; William Marion Raines Senior High School has lost an icon and the City of Jacksonville has lost one of its most fearless leaders," posted current principal Vincent Hall. "...He dedicated his entire life to educating the students of Jacksonville. He will be deeply missed. We mourn his loss and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."



Hall says an appropriate and detailed tribute will be released later as the school learns of an official memorial service.