'Rain or shine': Nor'easter conditions did not stop crowds from attending Jacksonville Fair

Due to bad weather, the fair was closed Friday but Saturday it was back up and running.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Games, rides, and food are what folks at the fair looked forward to even when the weather wasn’t at its best.

“We were a little nervous that the parents wouldn’t want us to go but I'm ready to do this rain or shine. I absolutely love the cold and everything is great," said Aliyah Dearing, who attended the fair.

The Jacksonville Fair opened on Thursday but Friday the fair had to close because of high winds and rain.

Bill Olson, president of the Jacksonville Fair, says they reopened Saturday at 5 p.m.

“They have high hopes. They are in good spirits. We have some folks out here braving the cold but at least there are no lines. We go on I mean we prefer it to be sunny and 70 but it is what it is," said Olson.

This is Dre’s Place Barbecue’s 15th year being a vendor at the fair and they are glad to be back after the gates were closed last year due to COVID.

“We do ribs, chicken, baked beans, collard greens, brisket, and jumbo turkey leg. It’s a little cold and there’s a little rain but rain or shine Dre’s Place BBQ got to be here," said Andre Bulluck.