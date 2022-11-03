Celtic Music and Heritage Festival happening this weekend, rain or shine

The St. Augustine Celtic Music and Heritage Festival will be held right here on Frances Field.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The storm isn’t stopping tons of vendors out here putting up tents and getting set up before the festival this weekend. The president of the event says this rain just adds an authentic Scottish touch to the festival.

“We step off the parade at 10 am the festival starts at 10 am and I think we are going to be fine. its going to be cool," said Albert Syles, president of Romanza.

Syles says this weather will give folks a touch of Scotland.

“It rains a lot. Its cold. And so we have a little bit of that here. it’s just going to make it feel more like Scotland," said Syles.

Linda Waddell, with the house of Douglas Bakery, is setting up for the big day tomorrow. She says this weather has not been helpful.

“Its been rough. In fact I had to sit in my car and hope for the best to get a little window of opportunity here," said Waddell

Waddell says she’s hoping for a big crowd tomorrow.

“Oh yeah this is a die hard crowd. We have a lot of folks that come in the rain here," said Waddell.