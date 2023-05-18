x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Traffic Alert: Railroad work on Greenland Road causes delays in Mandarin area

The crossing at Greenland Road is expected to be closed between midnight on May 17 until midnight on May 19, according to FDOT.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Work on rail lines in the Mandarin area is causing major traffic delays, according to drivers. 

First Coast News reached out to Florida Department of Transportation to better understand what is happening at the crossing. The crossing at Greenland Road is expected to be closed between midnight on May 17 until midnight on May 19, according to FDOT. 

The rail line work happens to coincide with the repair on a JEA water main break on San Jose Boulevard, causing further traffic issues for drivers. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Two people in life-threatening condition, one dead after shooting in Moncrief Park area

Before You Leave, Check This Out