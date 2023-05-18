Traffic Alert: Railroad work on Greenland Road causes delays in Mandarin area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Work on rail lines in the Mandarin area is causing major traffic delays, according to drivers.
First Coast News reached out to Florida Department of Transportation to better understand what is happening at the crossing. The crossing at Greenland Road is expected to be closed between midnight on May 17 until midnight on May 19, according to FDOT.
The rail line work happens to coincide with the repair on a JEA water main break on San Jose Boulevard, causing further traffic issues for drivers.