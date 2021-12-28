It was issued just after midnight on Tuesday.

CUMMING, Ga. — An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning for a 6-year-old girl in Forsyth County.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Rachel Zecena of Cumming along with her mother Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas are "believed to have been taken against their will by the father of the child."

The mother is described as 45 years old weighing 150lbs, standing 5-feet-2 with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children the father may be "armed with a firearm due to a previous domestic incident." Authorities have identified him as Alexis Zecena-Lopez.

They may be traveling in the mother's car "which is a 2016 Black Ford Focus GA tag RVX9470."