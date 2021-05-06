Rabies alert issued in Nassau County after fox tests positive

The rabies alert is for 60 days.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Health Department has issued a rabies alert after a fox recently tested positive for rabies.

The rabies alert is for 60 days. The rabies alert includes the following boundaries in Nassau County: St. Mary’s River to the North, Barnwell Road to the East, US Hwy 17 the West and State Road 200 South.

Rabies activities can also occur outside the alert area, health officials said.

An animal with rabies may appear sick or lethargic, have problems swallowing, or drool or salivate excessively, according to officials. A wild animal may appear tamer than usual and some animals may have no visible symptoms. An animal with rabies could infect domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against rabies.