Questions about safety at Orange Park Mall after evacuation

Shoppers are bringing the security at Orange Park Mall into question after hundreds of people were evacuated Sunday night due to a fight.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about reports of an active shooter at the mall Sunday evening. Deputies spent about an hour clearing out the mall and discovered no weapon was brandished, but a physical altercation between two juveniles led to panic.

It’s the second violent incident at the mall in just under four months. Back in August shots were fired in a parking lot across from the mall and a carnival at the mall was shutdown. Authorities pointed to unsupervised teens as the reason for each incident.

Fredie Tayeh, an employee at Alphabet Cigars & Tobacco, was heading back to work at the Orange Park Mall Monday after being one of nearly 600 people evacuated following that fight.

“The incident that happened, which is just two kids fighting, happens very rarely for the thousands of people that come to the mall everyday," Tayeh said. "So nothing at all concerns me."

Tayeh said in six years working at the mall, fights are rare, and the quick and thorough police response makes him feel safe.

“That shows you how much the law enforcement and the agencies are on top of this, I feel better then home here to be honest with you," Tayeh explained.

A statement from the Orange Park Mall general manager listed out their security measures'

“At Orange Park Mall the safety of our guests, retailers and employees is always paramount and our first priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, and other modern security procedures, special operations plain clothes officers from time to time, crisis planning, and lockdown drills. We also have a strong relationship with local law enforcement including an on-site police presence . Guests are encouraged to contact security at 904.269.1662 with any concerns, questions or issues they may have. It’s important if you see something, to say something. We take these actions to promote a safe environment for everyone.”

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office also have a presence in the mall and work with mall management.

The CCSO responded to around 177 calls for service in the month of November, a majority were area/property checks, and no calls were for acts of violence.

Many shoppers believe the mall is safe and point to the fight as teenagers with too much free time and not enough supervision.

“It concerned me until I came but I think it has a lot to do with how kids are being raised and I think it was a bunch of kids and I think they were acting out," Monica Light, who was at the mall Monday afternoon, said.

“They don’t really have many places to go hang out constructively. And we need to build more places or do something for the youth," shopper Margarite Bryant added.

As we continue with the holiday shopping season, the Clay County Sheriff's Office had a message for mall visitors;