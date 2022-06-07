Ponte Vedra Beach library branch temporarily closed after lightning strike

A portion of the roof and the electrical system are currently being repaired, and officials say the library anticipates a reopening the week of July 18.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — The Ponte Vedra Beach Branch of the St. Johns County is temporarily closed for emergency repairs due to damage caused by a lightning strike

The library, located at 101 Library Blvd., says the strike occurred on the afternoon of Friday, July 1.

Staff and patrons were safely evacuated from the building and the collection received no damage during this event, the library said in a press release.

A portion of the roof and the electrical system are currently being repaired, and officials say the library anticipates a reopening the week of July 18.

During this closure, the library says no items will be due, all holds will be extended, and impacted patrons will not accrue late fees.

In addition, no item returns or book donations are being accepted at this location as the book drop is inaccessible.

The library says patrons may take advantage of multiple online resources, including e-Books and databases, or find information about other SJCPLS branches at www.sjcpls.org.