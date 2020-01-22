ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Jerry Folckemer came out of retirement from a successful earlier career seven years ago to become a home builder.

"Homeownership, I think, really should be in the reach of all American families," he said.

But it's not, and Bill Lazar, executive director of St. Johns Housing Partnership says St. Augustine is a textbook example of that problem.

"The average home now is probably over $320,000," Lazar told First Coast News on Tuesday.

Citing a rule of thumb that people shouldn't spend more than one-third of their gross income on housing expenses, he put that $320,000 figure into perspective.

"It takes a household income of $90,000," Lazar said. "That’s two people making $45-50k. If you’re a single parent, you’re toast."

That's where Folckemer has come in, building some 80 homes since starting his company, Old City Homes, LLC. He said he occasionally builds homes for the affluent but has targeted building homes with much less lucrative price points -- less than $175,000.

"We work with young veterans coming fresh out of the military," he said, offering examples of his typical clientele. "We work with seniors, and really that’s kind of the niche that I want to stay in."

Folckemer says he's well aware that he's forgoing bigger margins.

"[I'm] reaching that retirement age right now, and there’s no reason to go after higher profits at this point," he said, noting that he and his wife don't have the large expenses that some younger families have to cover.

He's also aware that St. Augustine, like many cities throughout Florida and the United States, is having difficulty keeping - let alone attracting - vital workforce members such as first responders, teachers, hospital workers and those working in the bustling local tourism industry.

"Flagler Hospital, 30 percent of the employees live in another county," he offered. "I’ve heard of police officers having to set up and room together because of costs here."

Lazar said many people are being priced out by outsiders, including real estate investors, coming in and overspending on properties, driving up prices among their surroundings. Ultimately, he said, those numbers wind up costing the community in other ways.

"What eventually ends up happening is, you lose that employee that you spent four or five years training, because they go work closer to home, and you’re stuck with the re-training cost," he explained.

Both men pointed out that many builders feel pressure to go after a more affluent market.

"If they’re trying to support their family, they’re leaning towards building a more expensive home," Lazar said.

"I don’t know if this is something that everybody wants to get into," Folckemer echoed, speaking of the starter home price point niche, "because the profits are extremely low."

Folckemer added that a builder has to be capable of high volume - his goal is to build 40 homes in 2020 - to succeed in the affordable housing market. But he advised that as the need grows locally among consumers, so will the opportunity for builders willing to sharpen their pencils.

"To really take hold of this situation we’re in – trying to take care of our health employees and police and firefighters, and nurses and small business owners," he began, segueing to his point, "these homes sell really quick. So that’ll tell you there’s not enough – we’re just not building enough of the affordable homes."

Lazar agreed about that opportunity.

"I think what [Folckemer] has done is, he’s found sort of a market niche for himself that’s keeping him very busy," Lazar said. "Because there’re probably three times as many people ready to buy his homes, as he’s building."

The question facing St. Augustine and other cities is who will take up the charge, especially as people like Folckemer retire or believe the affordable home market niche simply isn't worth the risk.

"Their challenge ends up being land cost, development cost, trying to figure out ‘How do I do this?’" Lazar said.

