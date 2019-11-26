The 14-year-old student who allegedly made a school-shooting threat at QI Roberts Junior-Senior High School was arrested and charged with a second-degree felony on Monday, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday.

RELATED: Putnam student in custody for reported school shooting threat

The teen, who we are not naming because he is a minor, was charged for reportedly writing a threatening message to injure or kill.

Deputies say they received an anonymous tip through the Fortify Florida App, allowing youth resource deputies to take swift action and remove the student from class.

Authorities searched the student and found a detailed plan in his possession. The plan included a map of the school with a time listed by one of the teacher's rooms, the sheriff's office said.

No weapons were found.

"The potential for this student to plan out such a vile act is reprehensible," Sheriff "Gator" DeLoach said. “While the court system will handle the criminal charges filed against him, it is our hope he also receives the help he so desperately needs to deal with his demons. He is definitely on our radar. The safety of our schools is paramount and we will not waiver in our protection and defense of our students, parents and staff."

There is no active threat to the students or school, deputies said.

The teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Daytona.

“Seeing the plans this student made to cause harm to teachers and fellow classmates made my blood run cold,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said. “This was an incident where everything went right. The student who used the app did the right thing which allowed deputies and school officials to remove this threat from campus.”

The app was created shortly after the fatal shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 where 17 people died and 17 others were injured. The app is designed to let students, parents, faculty alert law enforcement of school threats in real-time. It's free to use.

“We would encourage all parents, students and staff to get the Fortify Florida app,” DeLoach said. “This incident is a perfect example of the benefits of having this type of technology available in our community.”