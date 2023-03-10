'Prolific offender' arrested by Putnam officials for drugs, weapons

During the raid, law enforcement found 511 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, 63 grams of fentanyl, two firearms and body armor.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested after a drug raid on Friday morning in Putnam County.

SWAT and the Putnam County Drug Unit were deployed to the home of Bryan Leroy Davis at 101 MacCall Street. Davis, 39, is a "prolific offender and convicted felon", according to PCSO. During the raid, law enforcement found 511 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, 63 grams of fentanyl, two firearms and body armor. One of the guns was reported stolen in 2020, officials said.

Davis was arrested and faces charges for trafficking of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of bulletproof vest while in commission of a felony.