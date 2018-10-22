An alleged shooter is barricaded inside their home in Putnam County and a female victim sustained severe injuries.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. at 200 County Road 309. According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer, SWAT, victim advocates and negotiators were on scene and eventually, the man surrendered.

The victim, his wife, sustained severe injuries but it is unclear if they were from blunt force trauma or being shot. She was airlifted to a local hospital.

The couple's adult child was on scene at the time the argument began and ran to a neighbor to call 911.

