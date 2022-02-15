Putnam County woman wins $1 million top prize from scratch off

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County woman is now a lot richer after winning t he $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

She claimed his prize this week at the Lottery’s Gainesville District Office.

The Florida Lottery announced that Tammy Graham, 51, of Hawthorne, claimed the top prize and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000. 00.

Graham purchased her winning ticket from Circle K, located at 2652 Southeast State Road 21 in Melrose.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.