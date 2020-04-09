x
Putnam County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen with developmental delays

The sheriff's office says 15-year-old Jedidiah Santmyer of Crescent City was last seen Thursday evening. He is considered endangered.
CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen with developmental delays who is considered to be in danger.

Deputies say 15-year-old Jedidiah Santmyer of Crescent City was last seen Thursday evening. His family says he has developmental delays and the mentality of a 10-year-old child, so he is considered endangered.

Jedidiah was last seen wearing blue colored pajamas with no shoes on.

He is described as 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 386-329-0800.

