PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 54-year-old last seen in Hawthorne area last month.

Deputies say Franklin James Cooper's Daytona Beach roommate brought him to his Hawthorne home to stay for a few weeks. Family told authorities they noticed Cooper stopped posting on social media and that one family member received a call from him on March 8.

Cooper's daughter told deputies that she tried locating him through his friends. All of his belongings were found at his Hawthorne residence.

Family say Cooper is known to leave with friends and he enjoys following the racing circuit across country.

He doesn't have any medical concerns or mental illnesses.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at 386-329-0800.