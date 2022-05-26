Putnam County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating missing trailer

It went missing from L&M Farms sometime between 5 p.m. on May 14 and 10 a.m. on May 15.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing trailer from the East Palatka area.

Police said the missing trailer is a 2006 Wolverine model. It went missing from L&M Farms sometime between 5 p.m. on May 14 and 10 a.m. on May 15.

Officials believe it is possible that the trailer was taken by mistake. It could have also been stolen.