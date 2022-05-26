Putnam County Sheriff's Office asks for help locating missing trailer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing trailer from the East Palatka area.
Police said the missing trailer is a 2006 Wolverine model. It went missing from L&M Farms sometime between 5 p.m. on May 14 and 10 a.m. on May 15.
Officials believe it is possible that the trailer was taken by mistake. It could have also been stolen.
If you have any information about the trailer, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 to leave an anonymous tip. If you would like to return the trailer or know who has it, you can contact the sheriff's office at 386-329-0800.