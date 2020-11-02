Warning: The video may be disturbing to some due to its graphic nature.

A video making the rounds on social media showing a student brutally beating up another student at Interlachen High School is causing outrage.

According to a Facebook post by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the video involves an altercation that happened Friday. Deputies describe the video as being "graphic and disturbing" as a student is seen repeatedly punching another student.

Authorities said they'll be making public comments about the video during a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday

Prior to this video's circulation, the sheriff's office youth resource deputies were already investigating the incident and sanctions were placed on the aggressor immediately after the incident Friday morning. The school is also conducting its own investigation, deputies say.

"We would like to take this opportunity to address the seriousness of bullying," the Facebook post reads. "If a student, parent or visitor to the school sees behavior that is harmful to another person, report it. We also ask for those who have shared the video, please realize the student who was attacked is a victim. We understand the outrage, but ... please remove it from your news feed."

Deputies say they take each and every one of these incidents seriously and will investigate and charge as appropriate and to the highest level possible allowed by law.

The Putnam County School Board has confirmed the video seen below is the video in question. They say disciplinary actions were taken but could not release details because of confidentiality.

They are also looking into if one or both students are special needs.

First Coast News is choosing to share the video at the request of the victim's family. They are asking students to stand up against bullying and if they see something like this happening to say something.

For more information visit Stopbullying.gov

