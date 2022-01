According to PCFR, the truck caught fire at around 3 a.m. Compressed natural gas helped fuel the fire.

PALATKA, Fla. — Putnam County Fire Rescue and the Palatka Fire Department responded to a commercial vehicle fire Tuesday morning in Palatka.

According to PCFR, the truck caught fire at around 3 a.m. Compressed natural gas helped fuel the fire.

Palatka firefighters helped prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby business. Meanwhile, the PCFR assisted with the help of an engine and a tanker.

There were no reports of any injuries.