GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Heather Tinsley will never be the same as she was before April 20, 2018.

That evening, she was driving with her friend, Robert Elliott, and her four-year-old son, Dominic. According to the Florida Highway Patrol crash report, a driver going the opposite direction on Putnam County Road 309 near Shell Harbour Road crossed the center line and crashed into Tinsley’s car as she tried to get out of the way.

“[Dominic] just said that he wanted a happy meal,” Tinsley said. “I said ‘baby we’re going to get a happy meal.’ And then the next thing you hear is ‘Oh, God,’ and that’s coming from your friend that you were just laughing with and then when I come to…it’s quiet.”

Elliott died at the scene. Dominic was airlifted to UF Health Shands Pediatric Hospital in Gainesville, where he’s been ever since.

Dominic is one of six children but Tinsley said he has always stood out because of his caring, sensitive nature.

“If you’re sad and crying, he’ll say ‘mommy, let me fix your heart, I can fix it,’” Tinsley said. “And he’ll lay with me and rub my hair.”

She said since the crash, the house feels different; there are no toys scattered around and her other children don’t want to play.

“I look in the mirror and I hate myself,” Tinsley said. “Because I’m the one who walked away from the accident while my son has been here fighting for his life.”

Tinsley said she sees Dominic surrounded by crushed metal every time she closes her eyes and remembers the initial moments and days of uncertainty.

“I remember standing in front of the ICU doors screaming and crying to please let me see my son,” she said.

Dominic spent around 2.5 weeks in the ICU before being moved to the pediatric floor. When First Coast News visited May 9, he was awake and alert but was wearing a neck brace and had thick blue casts on every limb.

“It is amazing with all his injuries, some very serious, that he’s come this far,” Dr. Fred Guyer, a board-certified pediatrician with UF Health, said. “Yesterday he didn’t move his right arm at all and we were still worried about a neurological injury, perhaps, in his arm. And today he’s flailing that right arm around!”

Still, Dr. Guyer cautioned that it will take time to know the extent of Dominic’s brain injury. Dominic still is not talking and he interacts minimally.

But inside the hospital room, Tinsley caught a glimmer of hope; a smile.

“Warm, happiness, and that he’s gonna be okay,” Tinsley said when asked how she felt when seeing her “little man” smile. “That my little Dominic is still in there.”

Dominic will soon be moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility in either Tampa or Jacksonville, Tinsley said.

The family’s only car was totaled in the crash and Tinsley said she’s too shaken up to drive anyway. Because of that, she’s been relying on a friend to take her from Putnam County to Gainesville nearly every day. She said the whole thing has created a strain on their already tight finances.

Tinsley has set up a GoFundMe to help with Dominic’s medical expenses.

