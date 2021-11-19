Putnam County man wins $1M prize from gas station scratch-off

The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Putnam County man tried his luck and won big after playing the $5,000,000 LUCK scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Jackson Tilton, 26, claimed a $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

Tilton purchased the lucky winning ticket from Circle K, located at 543 South U.S. Highway 17 in San Mateo.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.