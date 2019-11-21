PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — One thing you can guarantee living in Florida is that it will get hot. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has just received a donation to upgrade its K9 unit’s so the K9s can stay safe in the heat.

These upgraded vehicles aren't your ordinary tricked out cars.

Officers can now rest assured their four-legged partners will be safe in the Florida heat with the state-of-the-art heat sensor equipment.

Colonel Joseph Wells with the sheriff's office says thanks to Debbie Johnson and K9s United, they've provided, "enhancements to our patrol vehicles that house our K9s with the most technologically up-to-date heat protection for our K9s that spend entire shifts inside these vehicles.”

The sensor is located by the center console in the vehicles. It will notify the deputy and dispatch via a text message or a phone call if the vehicle malfunctions and temperatures in the car begin to rise to dangerous levels.

When the vehicle is turned off, and if the back door won’t open where the K9 is, the windows roll down and the horn and sirens go off.

Sometimes officers need to leave their K9 in the car when they aren’t needed.

Sergeant Emmitt Merritt, whose K9 is a bloodhound named Putnam and is currently training another K9 named Gracie, says their dogs go everywhere with them.

“When we’re in our vehicles, our dogs are with us," he said. "Even if it’s your day off, if you gotta go to court, you always bring your dog with you because you never know.”

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the officers couldn’t be more thankful for the new equipment.

“Our K9s are part of our families. We love these dogs and we don’t ever want to place them at risk,” Colonel Wells said.

Most of their five K9 units are now equipped with the new $2,000 system. Now, no K9 will be left behind.