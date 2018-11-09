For those that wear a uniform and choose to protect and serve, they know at any time, they could be called into action. That happened Sunday night for an eight-year deputy in Putnam County.

His action left a mother saying "thank you."

Master Deputy Dennis Jones hopped on his skateboard looking for a place to throw out his empty cup from Wendy's.

He was enjoying some skateboarding and rollerblading with his son, wife and some family friends before he was called to action.

“I heard a lot of commotion, and I didn’t know if she was the victim of a crime or if something else was going on,” Jones said.

Around 7 p.m., Beatriz Vargas had just wrapped up laundry at the Coin-O-Magic laundry mat. All of a sudden, she noticed her son, little Christian Vargas, had stopped breathing.

“So I threw my skateboard on the ground and skated over to her,“ said Jones.

Beatriz was in shock. Her 11-month old son stopped breathing, her three and 5-year-old daughters there felt helpless because no one knew CPR at the laundry mat.

"I told her that I was a deputy and that I could help her," Jones said. "She immediately handed me the baby, I could tell that the baby wasn’t breathing, the babies lips were blue.”

Dennis didn’t waste any time, rolling Christian on his stomach, along his forearm.

“I was performing some back thrusts to expel whatever was in his airways because she kept saying he was choking, he was choking,” Jones said.

A few pats later, Christian still wasn’t breathing, so Dennis checked Christian’s airwaves

“After I did that and got the airway open, from there I started noticing that the baby was starting to breathe again.”

From start to finish, less than 60 seconds. Buying enough time for the ambulance.

“I know that every minute that the brain is starved of oxygen there’s a very high likelihood that brain damage could occur.”

Turns out, Christian had a seizure. Mom told me he’s been to the doctor and appears ok. A huge relief and thank you to Master Deputy Dennis.

But Dennis did not stop there.

The whole time I was in the ambulance with baby Christian, my wife was comforting the siblings, the sibling was admiring my wife’s roller blades and we’re going to try and buy a set of roller blades for the other kids. “

Dennis simply says he credits the ongoing training for swift actions.

“It was a blessing that I was so close.”

