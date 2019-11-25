A Putnam County deputy was fired after the sheriff's office said he threw coffee on an inmate in the Putnam County Jail.

The sheriff's office said Franklyn Batchelor, a corrections officer, was supervising an inmate worker who was delivering food and beverages into the housing pods of the Putnam County Jail. The inmate accidentally allowed a door on the food cart to swing freely, hitting Batchelor and resulting in coffee spilling on the deputy's hands and arms. That's when the sheriff's office said Batchelor responded by throwing coffee onto the inmate's face and upper body.

The inmate underwent a medical evaluation and was not injured. An administrative investigation also revealed that Batchelor filed an inaccurate report about the incident.

Batchelor was suspended and stripped of his credentials, firearm and authority on Oct. 15 and was fired on Nov. 12.

After a criminal investigation, detectives determined there was probable cause to charge Batchelor with battery. A complaint was then forwarded to the State Attorney's Office for review.