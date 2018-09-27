A Putnam County Corrections Lieutenant has resigned after being told he would be fired following an internal affairs investigation into a reported off-duty assault.

Deputies responded to Samad Green's home on Aug. 3 for a reported assault. At the time all parties involved and who witnessed the alleged assault were too drunk to give deputies a clear understanding of what was going on. However, deputies believe that an argument escalated into some sort of physical fight between Green and the other party, who is related to Green.

Green was not arrested.

Green was notified he would be terminated and submitted his resignation on Thursday.

Green was a 13-year employee with the sheriff’s office. He was promoted to lieutenant on Dec. 5, 2017. Green had three prior disciplinary actions. In 2006, Green was given a one-day suspension and a written reprimand for a breach of security at the Putnam County Jail. In 2007, Green received a written reprimand for releasing the wrong inmate and in 2012 he was placed on a 24-hour suspension, a written reprimand and 6-month probation for violation of a general order.

Green’s grounds for termination were for gross violation of a general order by engaging in conduct unbecoming an officer which affects the discipline, good order and reputation of the agency. By participating in this activity, Green’s actions could detract from and severely affect public trust and faith in the agency.

“Samad was very well thought of by his peers and those he supervised,” Sheriff Gator DeLoach said. “He was a role model for others in the department of corrections. I am both disappointed and saddened by his behavior that led to his separation from the agency, but I expect more from my employees and have zero tolerance for domestic violence and actions like this.”

