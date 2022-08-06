Uvalde survivor Miah Cerrillo testifies before Congress

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "He shot my friend that was next to me and I thought he would come back to the room, so I grabbed the blood and put it all over me," said 4th grader Miah Cerrillo on a recording before a House Oversight Committee on gun violence.
That was only one of the chilling descriptions of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas from back in May.
On Wednesday, survivors and parents of children from Robb Elementary testified about their experience from the shooting that claimed the life of 19 students and two teachers.
Their testimony comes one day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 1421, which pledges millions of dollars for school safety.
Miah Cerrillo continued her description of the horrifying shooting, recalling seeing the gunman enter her classroom, "he looked there and shot my teacher and told my teacher good night and shot her in the head."
It's a horrifying scene that no child should experience. The 4th grade survivor described how she covered herself in the blood of a slain classmate in hopes that the gunman would think that she was already dead.
"I just stayed quiet, and I got my teacher's phone and called 911 and told her that we needed help and to send the police," said Miah Cerrillo in a recorded video message. While Miah's testimony was recorded, her father attended the hearing in person.
"I wish something would change," said Miguel Cerrillo. "Not only for our kids, but every single kid in the world because schools are not safe anymore, something needs to really change."
In Florida, things are changing.
The state already has some of the strictest measures for school safety in the country and a day before the testimony from Uvalde survivors governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1421, which allocates $210 million for school safety.
According to the Florida government's website, HB 1421 does the following:
- Extends the sunset of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission;
- Authorizes the Commissioner of Education to enforce, rather than just oversee, school safety and security compliance;
- Authorizes safe school officers to make arrests on charter school property;
- Requires all safe school officers to complete crisis intervention and training to improve knowledge and skills for response and de-escalate incidents on school premises;
- Requires law enforcement officers to be present and involved in active assailant emergency drills;
- Requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation; and
- Requires that school districts must annually certify that at least 80 percent of school personnel have received mandatory youth mental health awareness training.