They're not your grandma's brussels sprouts; UF researching Purple brussels sprouts

The superfood is on a trial run at UF's research farm in St. Johns County.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Purple Brussels sprouts are popping up in Hastings.

But don’t call them purple.

"I think they’re kind of classified as red," Agricultural Researcher Wendy Mussoline said. "The varieties are named red ball and red darling."

Farm Manager Scott Chambers chimed in, "They are red, but they certainly do look purple don’t they!"

"This is our first time venturing into some new varieties," he said.

Mussoline and Chambers are growing these brussels sprouts at the University of Florida Research farm to see if those violet veggies could be used as an alternative crop for Northeast Florida.

Certainly, the green brussels sprouts are healthy foods. But when you've got purple Brussels, buckle your seat belt!

"These are the healthiest of the healthy," Mussoline laughed. "We think. We think!"

At least that’s the hypothesis they’re pondering. And these pockets of Purple pack a nutritional punch.

"Anything with that red color of deep purple colors has anthocyanins," Mussoline explained, "which is heavy in antioxidants. So they offer more nutrition."

Think about the colors of purple sweet potatoes, red cabbage, and blueberries.

The taste and texture are different from your green varieties.

Chambers, with a straight face said, "It’s either they are a lot different or it was the Velveeta cheese I put on them."

That practically makes these purple plants game-day food!

"This could be football food. Yeah," Chambers chuckled.

You may not see a peck of purple Brussels in your produce section at the store for a while.

"There’s a supply chain and it’s not going to happen just like that," Mussoline snapped her fingers.