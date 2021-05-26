The Maltese/dachshund mix is reportedly valued at $1,869, according to police.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Detectives are looking for a man they say stole a Maltese/dachshund puppy from Pet World in Auburndale.

Police say the man walked into the store on May 24 and took the puppy from its wire crate. He then placed the puppy in a red backpack and left the store making no attempts to pay for the dog, according to the report.

The Maltese/dachshund mix is reportedly valued at $1,869.

The man is described by police as having braided hair and is around 21-30 years old. He's shown on security footage wearing a grayish blue t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Detectives say he fled the store in the passenger side of a silver Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pena at 863-965-5555 or apena@auburndalefl.com. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-226-8477 or at P3tips.com. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward.