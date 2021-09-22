You can get pumpkin spice scented flowers delivered

How is this even possible? We aren't sure exactly.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pumpkin spice has officially taken over our coffee, our snacks and even our beer. Now, it seems as if the trendy flavor and scent is growing roots in the gardening industry.

You can find Pumpkin Spice Scented Mums from the Better Homes & Gardens collection at your local Walmart.

The potted orange garden mum has a pumpkin spice fragrance and comes in a basket weave planter, bringing the sights and smells of fall to your porches and patios.

How is this even possible? We aren't sure exactly.

However, one thing IS certain, these pumpkin scented plants will surely be a conversation starter and help get you into the fall mood.