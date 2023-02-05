'It was our dream': Puerto Rican family loses food truck in electrical fire

It's not the first time their business was destroyed and they aren't letting this time stop from rebuilding.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A family's dream to bring their business to the Tampa Bay area and serve the community turned tragic after it burst into flames.

El Guavate de Oto is a Puerto Rican staple in Riverview. It caught on fire Monday night after Hillsborough County fire crews say a short circuit started the fire in the refrigerator area.

"I was at home and my kid called me saying, 'Hey dad I see a little smoke on the truck!' I say, 'What?' I rushed over here because we only live six minutes away. I couldn't wait. Yo solamente miraba y lloraba," Oto Velez said.

He says all he could do is watch firefighters and cry. The truck they built their life around was destroyed.

"It's my dream you know," Velez said. "Its two years and four months here now, but in 15 minutes its just destroyed from the fire. That's just sad."

He and his family brought the business here five years ago from Aguada, Puerto Rico.

"After Maria. We had to move after Hurricane Maria destroyed my business," Velez said. "Destruyo todo, el huracan se llevo todo."

Velez, his wife and three boys came here after losing it all. It wasn't easy, but the truck was everything.

"It's my baby," Velez said. "This food truck, my kitchen, my everything."

The front area of the food truck is where the fire started. Firefighters told Elvin that a short circuit in the refrigerators is what started it. Everything inside was fuel for the fire to keep spreading.

There's no replacement for the truck that gave them everything, so despite his insurance not covering fire damage and it costing over $25,000 to fix, they'll rebuild and can't wait for the day it reopens.

"The people, la gente, el respaldo. Se siente bien. Es un orgullo servir al cliente. We're going to push forward. We'll be back," Velez said.