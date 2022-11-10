Publix in St. Augustine will offer beer and wine to shoppers

The new feature, called Publix Pours, is coming to five locations in Florida, including Parkway Village of St. Johns in St. Augustine.

St. Augustine shoppers will now get a chance to sip while they shop at Publix, as a new feature called Publix Pours comes to Florida comes to the Parkway Village of St. Johns location.

Pours will offer a pint or flight of draft beer, or a glass of wine, to customers while they shop. There's also non-alcoholic options: locally-sourced coffee and tea, kombucha, smoothies and açaí bowls.

This program first debuted in Tallahassee in 2018 and has spread to Orlando, Naples, Clermont and Ormond Beach. Now, St. Augustine is joining the lineup.