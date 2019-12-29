JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News cameras captured the moment the letters of the Publix in the Gateway Town Center were taken down Sunday, just one day after the store permanently closed its doors.

A Winn-Dixie will open in its place at 5210 Norwood Ave. in Brentwood sometime in the next 90 days, according to Jacksonville City Councilman Reginald Gaffney. Until then, Winn-Dixie will donate healthy and fresh foods to sustain the community until its grand opening, Gaffney said.

“Winn-Dixie has decided, starting Jan. 8, to provide food for the first 300 people every weekend before they open up," Gaffney said. "Free food for anybody who will be hungry and live in the food desert."

A Publix spokesperson announced back in October that the store would be closing its doors Saturday, Dec. 28, sparking concerns that the neighborhood would turn into a food desert, as many residents cannot afford to travel further for groceries.

The Publix location had served the community for about 20 years before its closure.

