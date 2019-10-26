Jacksonville's Gateway community is set to lose a grocery store around the end of the year. A Publix spokesperson has told First Coast News that its store at 5210 Norwood Ave. in the Gateway Shopping Center will close Dec. 28.

"We’ve been privileged to serve the Gateway community for two decades and are approaching the end of our lease at this location ..." Dwaine Stevens, Publix media and community relations manager, said in an email to First Coast News on Friday evening. "While it is always a difficult decision to make, we have decided to close this store by the end of 2019 on December 28th," the email stated.

Stevens said employees at the Gateway store will be offered opportunities at other Publix locations.

"For our customers shopping convenience, there are two Publix locations within close proximity of the Publix Gateway location, Dunn Avenue and Riverside," Stevens stated in the email.

