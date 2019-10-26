For the first time in Central Florida, Publix is adding self-checkout lanes at some of its supermarkets. Self-checkout lanes were added at a Coral Springs store this week.

"We have offered self checkout for nearly 20 years in several markets that we serve," Dwaine Stevens, a Publix spokesman, told First Coast News. "We are always evaluating how to best serve our customers and self checkout is one of those considerations, an extension of service," he said.

Stevens said there are currently no plans to add self-checkout options in the Jacksonville area.

