Did you get a letter saying you won a cash prize? It's probably a scam.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — If you've received a call or a letter from 'Publishers Clearing House,' the Clay County Sheriff's Office is warning you: It's a scam.

The letter says that the person receiving it has won a $600,000 prize and has a stamp on it that says 'International Lotto Commission.'

"Who wouldn’t love to be that winner you see on TV holding a great big sweepstakes check? That’s what con artists are counting on," CCSO wrote in a press release.

The trick is an "oldie but goodie," they said. It's a tale as old as time. Don't fall for it!

The scam asks for money to pay for taxes and fees in order to receive the cash prize.

CCSO says if you think you’ve won a prize, here are a few things to know: