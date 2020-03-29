JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council members and Mayor Lenny Curry will host their first joint virtual meeting this week. They will use Zoom, the same application the mayor has been using for video conferences to address the media with updates on city efforts to combat the coronavirus.

According to a press release from the Office of City Council, Mayor Curry will host the meeting online with City Council on Tuesday, March 31 at 10 a.m. “in an effort to encourage social distancing and in accordance with Gov. DeSantis’ Executive Order Number 20-69.”

The Executive Order allows local government bodies to utilize technology, such as telephonic and video conferencing, in place of in-person meetings typically required by Florida’s Sunshine Law. The focus and “purpose” of the meeting is to provide the latest updates about the coronavirus to the council.

The public is invited to access the meeting through the following steps:

Sign up for Zoom. Type - Zoom.US – with Chrome Internet Browser. Go to: JOIN A MEETING On Dash Board Information regarding the Zoom meeting ID and meeting password is listed below:

Meeting ID: 709 648 553. Meeting Password: 001115. (You can LISTEN to the meeting and VIEW the meeting this way.)

3. Watch it on your computer, at the streaming site or COJ streaming site: https://www.coj.net/city-council/city-council-meetings-online

4. Listen in on the meeting by:

Dial: 1 412 762 9988 - Meeting ID: 709 648553# Password: 001115 (Local)

Dial: 1 646 568 7788 - Meeting ID: 709 648553# Password: 001115 (Local); or Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/ad9VNV3pHM

5. Look at the tape recording of the meeting later on this website under available archives- City Council click link: https://www.coj.net/city-council/city-council-meetings-online

The Office of the Council issued the following message:

It is important that you use one of the above remote ways to access the meeting; the Mayor has imposed rules on social distancing because of the COVID-19 Virus. If you have any problems or questions about gaining access to the meeting, please call 904 255 5193. Leave your name number and a brief message.

The public is invited to make comments at the meeting through the following steps:

1. You can email your comments to CCMEETING04142020@COJ.NET

2. For some meetings, you will be able to call in to make a comment on the phone. Many meetings, especially informational ones, may not have public comment.

Several City Council members tell First Coast News they are still checking their emails in an effort to address questions and concerns from their constituents.

