Assistant Public Defender Michael Bateh and former assistant public defender Kim Sadler have won their bids in Duval County’s judicial elections.

Bateh beat Gerald Wilkerson, a family lawyer, by such a high margin in early returns that the lead is insurmountable.

Sadler was besting La’Rae Hendrix, another family lawyer, by an even higher margin.

As of 7:36 p.m., more than half of Duval County’s ballots have been counted.

Read more from our news partners.

© Florida Times-Union