A public bus was involved in a crash on I-95 near the Dunn Avenue exit at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

The JTA city bus was traveling south on I-95 and for unknown reasons, the bus hit the center median guardrail. The impact caused the bus to overturn and it was suspended over Dunn Avenue and was in danger of falling onto the roadway below.

The bus was righted, but it began to leak gas. As of 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, police are still working the scene and both northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 are closed near the Dunn Avenue exit.

