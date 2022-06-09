'Proud Warriors' helicopter squadron returns home to Naval Air Station Jacksonville after deployment

The “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72 arrived home to NAS after a nine-month Mediterranean deployment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was a big day at Naval Air Station Jacksonville as the members of the Proud Warriors Squadron returned home to loved ones after a nine-month deployment in the Mediterranean.

There were lots of hugs, some tears and emotions in the air.

The Proud Warriors of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, stationed on board USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), along with combat elements on board USS San Jacinto (CG 56) and USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) returned from deployment to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of responsibility.

The Proud Warriors operate is the MH-60R helicopter. The squadron, attached to Carrier Air Wing 1, provided anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare capability to the fleet during heightened tensions in the Mediterranean.

While deployed, HSM-72 maintained 24-hour coverage for Carrier Strike Group 8 throughout 65,000 miles of transit. The Proud Warriors flew over 6,500 flight hours across four combat elements in support of Operations Neptune Strike, Neptune Shield, African Lion, Cold Response and various exercises with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries building and strengthening NATO alliances.