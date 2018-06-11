Jacksonville resident Betty Lou Summers has voted in every election since 1967 and specifically in Florida since 1995, according to a Facebook post by the City of Jacksonville.

Summers, a former Marine, says it's her duty make sure she votes by any means and has walked to most of her voting locations over the last 50 years.

"I feel it is important we all vote because so many people have sacrificed to get us this right," she said. "If we don't use the right, they have sacrificed in vain."

Summers has passed her dedication to voting down to her daughter and hopes to keep it alive through future generations.

"When my daughter, who is now in her 40s, was three years old, I started taking her with me to vote and each election, we'd talk about the candidates and issues on the ballot," Summers said. "When she became an adult and left for the military, she came home to vote with me. We're hoping my granddaughter will do the same when she leaves for college, so we'll have three generations voting together."

"I'm proud of my service, proud of my country and proud to vote," Summers said.

