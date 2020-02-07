Protestors place what appear to be 'body bags' outside JSO headquarters

A small crowd of protestors surrounded the display, holding signs with phrases such as "Tear Down Systemic Racism."

On Thursday morning, black plastic bags resembling those used to store dead bodies lined the steps of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A crowd of protestors surrounded the display, holding signs with phrases such as "Tear Down Systemic Racism" and "White Supremacy & Racism Is Destroying Amerikka" among other things.

The demonstration began someone around 8 a.m.

The group, who refer to themselves as The Kemetic Empire, says the bags represent the black men and women killed by police.

According to the organization's website, it's mission is the upliftment of humanity through liberation and empowerment.