Protesters in Downtown Jacksonville demand conviction of officers involved in George Floyd's death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Across the country, including in Downtown Jacksonville, people gathered for demonstrations to mark the beginning of Derek Chauvin's trial for the murder of George Floyd.

In Jacksonville, the protesters called for the conviction of all four officers involved in Floyd's death.

In addition to this, protesters rallied for police to have great accountability through civilian councils. Specifically, one of the protesters accused the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for a lack of accountability and transparency.

"The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is guilty of the very same allegations that Derek Chauvin is accused of," one of the protesters said during the demonstration. "We got a problem with trust, transparency and accountability on the part of JSO."