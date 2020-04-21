JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of people are gathered outside of the Duval County Courthouse in Downtown Jacksonville Tuesday afternoon attending a rally protesting restrictions imposed because of COVID-19.

The rally, titled "Freedom Rally," started at 2 p.m. Protesters are seen bearing American flags and Trump 2020 signs.

"We stand for FREEDOM together," the Facebook event said. "Call an end to the closure of small businesses, and the restrictions on beaches and parks."

Small and non-essential businesses, as well as beaches, have been closed since Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry ordered a mandatory safer at home order to flatten the curve against the virus.

Last Thursday, Curry partially reopened Duval beaches and parks with limited hours and activities that follow social distancing guidelines imposed by President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

