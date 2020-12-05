Protesters call for investigation of lawyer who became judge without election

“This last minute filing prevented anyone from getting that opportunity,” Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Protesters in Downtown Jacksonville Tuesday called for an independent review of how a local attorney became a judge with no election.

The group said a last-minute move didn’t give other candidates a chance to file.

“This last minute filing prevented anyone from getting that opportunity,” Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition said.

Fraizer is speaking of attorney Michael Kalil, the successor to Circuit Judge Tyrie Boyer.

Initial reporting by our news partners at the Florida Times-Union show a timeline of Boyer filing a check for re-election on April 22. On the morning of April 24, Michael Kalil’s qualification paperwork was processed and by 10:40 a.m. Boyer had withdrawn from the race.

The On Your Side team reached-out Tuesday afternoon to Kalil for comment. Our message was not immediately returned.

Attorney Rhona Peoples-Waters said she met with Judge Boyer and Chief Judge Mahon last year.

“Had I known Judge Boyer planned to retire, I would have considered filing to run in the seat being vacated by his retirement,” Peoples-Waters said through a spokesman.

Peoples-Waters is now running for a county judge position.

Those protesting told the On Your Side team, the last-minute maneuvering does not leave much trust with the judicial system.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to weigh this matter,” Fraizer said.