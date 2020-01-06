Protesters gather in Downtown Jacksonville Monday afternoon

Around 1:30 p.m., about a dozen people were seen gathering outside of the Duval County Courthouse.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Demonstrators are gathering in Downtown Jacksonville Monday afternoon to mark the third day of protests in the city.

Around 1:30 p.m., about a dozen people were seen gathering outside of the Duval County Courthouse.

A viewer told First Coast News that a group of peaceful protesters was going to gather outside of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Police Memorial Building on Bay Street at 1 p.m., but there was no one there.

Over the weekend, 22 people were arrested, according to JSO records. Saturday's protests reportedly saw a night of violence that left one JSO officer stabbed in the neck, downtown businesses and police vehicles damaged from vandalism and police releasing tear gas into crowds.

The start of Sunday's protests took a more peaceful approach. In the morning, over 100 men, women and children gathered at the Duval County Courthouse where they sat on the steps denouncing police brutality and demanding JSO release bodycam footage of officer-involved shootings involving African-Americans, our news partners, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The Times-Union continues to report that by early afternoon., Sunday's protests took a turn as some demonstrators tried blocking off the Main Street Bridge. As a result, there were several arrests.

This weekend's protests are part of several protests happening across the United States denouncing police brutality following the death of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died after he was pinned down by a white officer on the neck in Minneapolis.