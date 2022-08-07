Protest planned in Jacksonville to demand justice for Jayland Walker

The protest will be a part of a National Day of Action called by the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Community Action Committee, in coalition with other organizations, will hold a protest to demand justice for Jayland Walker Friday.

It will take place at the Duval County Courthouse, 501 W. Adams Street, at 6 p.m. You can watch the protest live here.

The 25-year-old's fatal shooting at the hands of Akron Police last month in Ohio has already sparked protests around the country

Records show, on June 27, eight Akron Police officers fired approximately 90 shots at Walker, striking him 60 times.

"The murder of Jayland Walker comes at a time when our government driven by white supremacists is removing its reactionary mask and showing its ugly, repressive face," a statement from NAARPR said, in part.

"The National Alliance stands in full solidarity with the family and friends of Jayland Walker and their demands for justice and accountability."

The organization is demanding the firing and indictment of all officers involved in the shooting of Walker. They also want the DOJ to launch an immediate investigation into the shooting and "Community Control of the Police Now".

What happened?

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, when Akron Police say they attempted to stop Walker’s car for a traffic infraction and equipment issue.

Walker then reportedly led the officers on a high-speed chase down East Tallmadge Avenue toward State Route 8.

At some point, police say Walker fired a gun. Sources tell 3News Investigates that one casing was found in Walker’s car and a second was found on the roadway near Route 8.

The 4 1/2-minute chase took police south on Route 8 with speeds reaching about 80 mph at times, police said. Walker, 25, eventually jumped out of the car on Wilbeth Road near the Bridgestone Tire offices, reports WKYC.

Police say they first deployed their tasers, but opened fire after they said Walker made motions that caused them to fear bodily harm. Eight officers unleashed gunfire that was captured on body cameras worn by the officers.

Sources told 3News Investigates that some of the last shots were fired while Walker’s body was on the pavement. Walker was on the ground dead when medical help arrived. Autopsy records show he was handcuffed after the shooting. He was not armed at the time he was shot, sources said. A gun was recovered inside Walker’s car, the same sources confirmed.

Full NAARPR Statement

In the early morning of Monday, June 27, 8 Akron police officers fired over 90 shots at Jayland Walker, 25, striking him over 60 times, while attempting to stop him for a traffic violation. Following nearly a week of protests in Akron, authorities have now publicly released the bodycam footage of this deadly shooting. It’s a horrific video to watch, but its public release is crucial in the fight for justice.

Police departments know the importance of public perception in these kinds of cases, which is why they immediately push narratives, often without evidence, that seek to justify their officers and smear their victims. This is why Akron police claimed “[Walker] posed a deadly threat to them” and fired a gun outside his vehicle. Their goal is to depict Jayland Walker as deserving of such horrific violence in the minds of the public.

Body cam footage shows Jayland Walker running on foot until the shooting begins. The police unloaded 90 shots into Jayland with most of the shots being fired when he was on the ground. After being shot, police handcuffed Jayland’s lifeless body. At the time of the murder the police chief admitted that Jayland Walker was unarmed.

The murder of Jayland Walker comes at a time when our government driven by white supremacists is removing its reactionary mask and showing its ugly, repressive face. The overturning of Roe v Wade, the inability to sue police officers who fail to read people their Miranda Rights, the targeting of same-sex marriage and unions, etc., are creating even more oppressive conditions in this country. We’re in a moment of crisis, and Black, Brown, and working class people are being tightly squeezed out of the little freedoms we have. Conditions are rough, and all signs signal to even further repression in the future.

However, we must not give into despair and apathy. We must turn our despair into action. Only through disciplined organizing and action can we lead the masses towards a future in which the police do not get away with murdering Black people. A future in which the people have a direct say over who polices them and how they are policed. This is a future with actual police accountability through community control, and the time to build that future is now!

The National Alliance stands in full solidarity with the family and friends of Jayland Walker and their demands for justice and accountability. We are also demanding the following: