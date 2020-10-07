Prosecutors drop effort to send former Jacksonville juvenile offender back to prison

"In the interest of justice," the State Attorney's Office late Friday abandoned its effort to return Jack Cogdell to a life behind bars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a surprising reversal Friday, local prosecutors dropped their months-long effort to send a former juvenile offender back to prison.

First Coast News has followed Jack Cogdell’s story since September, when he was released after 29 years behind bars for a crime committed when he was 16.

Cogdell has married, bought a house and is currently working two jobs, in addition to doing community outreach with a local church group.

But despite his success on the outside, Cogdell’s case has been in legal limbo due to a confusing reversal by the Florida Supreme Court. The court’s decision effectively flipped existing laws governing juvenile resentencing hearings, prompting the state to claim Cogdell’s resentencing should be vacated.

Essentially, prosecutors argued he should be returned to prison – for life.

On Friday, that changed. The State Attorney’s Office agreed to voluntarily dismiss its appeal. In a brief, three-sentence filing, it says, “The State seeks to dismiss this appeal in the interest of justice.”