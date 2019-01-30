LAKE CITY, Fla. — The infamous serial killer Ted Bundy is back in the spotlight, 40 years after he raped and murdered 12 year old Kimberly Leach in Lake City. There were two film productions recently released about him.

Bundy was executed 30 years ago, on January 24, and we’re approaching the anniversary of the disappearance of his final victim.

Kimberly Leach was snatched from Lake City Junior High School Feb. 9, 1978. Lake City has not been the same since.

“You would think 30 years after his execution, over 40 years after his last homicide that the attraction would start wearing off… but apparently it does not,” said former State Attorney Jerry Blair, who was a prosecutor in the case.

Zac Efron is starring in a movie for Sundance Film Festival called “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.” It chronicles the life of Ted Bundy.

“I don’t plan to see the movie, I really have no interest in seeing it,” said Blair.

Recently, Netflix also released a documentary series called, “The Ted Bundy Tapes,” where journalists release the tapes recorded of Bundy speaking of his murders while he was on death row.

It is evident the interest in Bundy has not died with him.

“Bundy defied our stereotypes and what we thought a murderer would look like," Blair said. "He was educated, handsome, articulate, he had a certain amount of charm."

Blair now hangs memorabilia on the wall of his office, showcasing his victory, after his case against Bundy got him the death penalty. “I had to take satisfaction that the system worked, that Bundy had paid the ultimate price,” he said.

He remembers Bundy’s effect on America. For example, the “groupies” of women who came to the trial to see him in Orlando. Blair said it’s unfortunate his name reopens old wounds.

“There were dozens of families whose lives were just shattered including Kimberly Leach’s family,” Blair said.

Though the school where she disappeared from still stands, Kimberly Leach’s parents are no longer with us. Her mother never lived to see Bundy executed, but Blair remembers the agony she felt during the trial. “Her life was shattered by her daughter’s death,” he said.

Friends of Leach told First Coast News they’ve been working with filmmakers in England on a documentary showcasing the victims lives.