The money could be used for domestic violence shelters, housing, and programs for those experiencing homelessness.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of Jacksonville’s City Council are looking for funding to provide long term solutions for those experiencing homelessness and at community meeting held Tuesday, leaders discussed a proposed bill that could bring in money for homeless initiatives through a new a tax.

The J-1 bill that Councilman Michael Boylan is supporting is being considered by the Duval County Legislative Delegation.

If approved, it would change state law to allow the city to add a 2% tax on the sale of food, beverages, or alcohol in hotels and motels and a 1% tax on the sale of food, beverages, or alcohol in establishments licensed to sell alcohol.

Over 3,000 people are currently homeless in Jacksonville according to a city Critical Quality of Life Issues Committee report released last year. Boylan, who is chair of that committee, say the report found that millions of dollars in funding is needed to address the issue.

“The critical life issue committee, we made a determination that an ongoing sustainable funding sources to support wrap round services and long term housing for our homeless in our community was a viable solution to part of our issue," Michael Boylan, Jacksonville City Council representative of District 6, said.

Leaders with Build up Downtown say finding solutions is critical to promoting economic growth downtown.

“The top challenge for people who live work and visit downtown is always homelessness as well as the people we talk to that we’re trying to bring in to Jacksonville, downtown as potential retailers," Allan DeVault, the Executive Director Build up Downtown, said.

The Duval County Legislative delegation will decide whether the bill makes it to the state level. If so it will be voted on during the 2024 Legislative session.