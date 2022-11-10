Two counties, one Publix: Grocery store chain to build store straddling Duval and St. Johns County lines

Plans for the Nocatee West Publix were recently submitted in St. Johns County, with a portion in St. Johns and a portion in Duval.

NOCATEE, Fla — Picking out your groceries in one county, and paying for them in another.



That's the plan for the Nocatee West Publix as the invisible line will run right through.



A county commissioner says this isn't the first time they've seen a business build on both sides as the area around the Duval and St. Johns county line continues to grow.



"Trying to escape California, and so we were just researching, researching and we found it on the internet," said Aimee Mannino on her way out of a nearby Publix.



Mannino and her husband are two of the more than 20,000 people who started calling St. Johns County home in the past year.



With all that growth, comes more business - like the new Publix planned for the intersection of Valley Ridge Boulevard and Burbank Avenue near the Nocatee Parkway.

Unlike Mannino, that Publix, clocking in at just under 50,000 sqft. will call St. Johns and Duval counties home with about two thirds in one county, and another third in the other.



"It would be cool if like, one of the county's had less tax than the other one and you could decide which tax to pay," said Mannino.



Unfortunately for Mannino's grocery shopping, St. Johns County Commissioner Henry Dean tells me that is unlikely to be the case.



The St. Johns County Commission and Jacksonville City Council have an arrangement for these situations, Dean said.



When a business wants to build in both counties - the Jacksonville council decides which government will handle the permitting and approval process.



For this Publix - it'll be St. Johns County.



Mannino isn't particularly excited about the idea.



"I think another Publix is not necessary," said Mannino. "I'd much rather have a Trader Joe's or a Target."



With another Publix just two miles away at the Nocatee Town Center, and another just three miles away in the other direction at the shoppes at Beachwalk, Mannino isn't alone.



"I wish they had something a little more diverse than another Publix, maybe a Target or something like that, but we'll see," said Publix Shopper Dave Azotea.

Shoppers may have to wait awhile to stroll down an isle with one foot in one county and the other in another.

Plans were just submitted to St. Johns County for approval did not specify a possible completion date for the Nocatee West Publix at this point in the process.